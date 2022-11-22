Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

