Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.