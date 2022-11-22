Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 168,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,531. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

