Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,987. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.