Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,015 shares.The stock last traded at $253.30 and had previously closed at $249.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

