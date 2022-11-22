Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

