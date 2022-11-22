Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 198,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,609,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

