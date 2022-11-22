Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €29.01 ($29.60) on Friday. Varta has a one year low of €26.62 ($27.16) and a one year high of €122.70 ($125.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.