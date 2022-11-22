Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

