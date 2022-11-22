Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.17 million.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

