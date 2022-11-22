Verge Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $862,820.48 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,107.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00426433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00113433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00816945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00666043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00236798 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,290,575 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.