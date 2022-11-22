Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.