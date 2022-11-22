Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $316.20 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

