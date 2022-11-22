Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.59

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $318.59 and last traded at $318.46, with a volume of 19750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.48 and a 200-day moving average of $284.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.