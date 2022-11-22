VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.35 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02667198 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

