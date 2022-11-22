Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:VGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 45,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $11.82.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
