Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 45,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

