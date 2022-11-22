Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 41,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.42. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTRU. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Vitru during the first quarter worth about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vitru by 160.4% during the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru by 175.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.