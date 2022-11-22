Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE VNO opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

