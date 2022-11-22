Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 5.3%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60. 2,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WBX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wallbox to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Wallbox Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wallbox by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

