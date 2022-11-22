Wanchain (WAN) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $453,114.56 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.