WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.14

WazirX (WRX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. WazirX has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

