Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PLD opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.