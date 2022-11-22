Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.
Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE PLD opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
