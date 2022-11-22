Wells Fargo & Company Raises Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $34.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

HIW stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

