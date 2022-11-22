Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises makes up 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 600,874 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 781,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

WERN stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 1,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

