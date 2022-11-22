West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. 98,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,531 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,756,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 998,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.