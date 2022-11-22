Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

NYSE:WMC opened at $8.22 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 628.35 and a current ratio of 628.35.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.46%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,169,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,412,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.