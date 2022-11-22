Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
