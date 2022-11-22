Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.16. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westwood Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

