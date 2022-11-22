WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $303.65 million and $9.72 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00030459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.28 or 0.08095819 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00464415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.51 or 0.28493757 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

