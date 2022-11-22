WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0550 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $40.93 million and approximately $713,508.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

