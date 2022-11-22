WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Cut to $15.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth $349,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 20.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
