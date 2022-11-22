Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.11.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

