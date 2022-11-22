WINkLink (WIN) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WINkLink alerts:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008791 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $20,691,515.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

