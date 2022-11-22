WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.77 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 410,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 415,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 61.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,012,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,571,000 after buying an additional 1,531,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 283.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 894,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 661,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 648,691 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 6,878.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 332,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

