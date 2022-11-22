WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.6%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.64 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 38,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 67,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 186.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,260 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 61.3% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 380,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 77.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 155,628 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 159,113 shares during the last quarter.

