WOW-token (WOW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $818.40

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $438.48 million and $818.40 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $264.99 or 0.01646721 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00036616 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.01671056 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04432986 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $808.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars.

