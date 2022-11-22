Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,310 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.90% of Xometry worth $58,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Xometry by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after buying an additional 491,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,328,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,832,000 after acquiring an additional 376,443 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $1,167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 895,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,006,819.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,140 shares of company stock worth $9,336,390. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CL King raised their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

