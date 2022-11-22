XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.96 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. XSGD has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00004656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,875,121 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

