Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €42.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($43.04) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.64) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($46.11) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($25.62) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.81) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €1.01 ($1.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €30.00 ($30.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,294 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($37.23) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($51.09). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.11.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

