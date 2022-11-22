Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $251.70.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 331.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

