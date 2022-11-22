ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176,627 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for approximately 88.9% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $196,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 377,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at about $61,122,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 4.0 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,382. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

