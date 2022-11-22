Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.53 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.