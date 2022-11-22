Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $0.53 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 24.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

