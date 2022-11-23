11,686,458 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Bought by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,686,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,269,000. Vivid Seats comprises 1.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 121.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vivid Seats stock remained flat at $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19.

