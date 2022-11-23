16,220 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

