1inch Network (1INCH) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. 1inch Network has a market cap of $331.74 million and $36.84 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,573,960 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

