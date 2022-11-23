1irstGold Price Tops $64.02 on Exchanges (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.02 or 0.00388927 BTC on exchanges. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and $9,142.80 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 306.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

