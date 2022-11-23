2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 6,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,552,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

