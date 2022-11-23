3,300 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of American States Water stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. 1,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,488. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

