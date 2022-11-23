33,765 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

