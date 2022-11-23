44,164 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 306,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 216,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

