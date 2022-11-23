4,715 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.2% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 154,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 559,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,962,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

ITW opened at $228.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

